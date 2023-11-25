The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -1.5 144.5

SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana's games have had a combined total of more than 144.5 points twice this season (in four outings).

SE Louisiana has an average point total of 146.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

SE Louisiana lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -115 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for SE Louisiana.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 2 50% 67.8 142.3 79.0 146.7 153.3 Tennessee State 1 50% 74.5 142.3 67.7 146.7 144.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions score 67.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allow.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0 Tennessee State 0-2-0 0-1 1-1-0

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Tennessee State 10-4 Home Record 13-4 7-8 Away Record 4-8 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

