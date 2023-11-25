The Utah Jazz (4-11) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.

New Orleans has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Pelicans score 113.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 122.5 the Jazz give up.

New Orleans is 3-1 when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans are averaging 7.2 more points per game (116.4) than they are away from home (109.2).

In home games, New Orleans is surrendering 1.1 more points per game (113.8) than in away games (112.7).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Pelicans have performed better at home this season, sinking 11.5 per game, compared to 11 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36.1% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries