The Utah Jazz (4-11) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The over/under in the matchup is 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -1.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points five times.

New Orleans' contests this year have an average total of 227.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

New Orleans has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Pelicans have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 5 31.2% 113.7 228.6 113.4 235.9 226.7 Jazz 8 53.3% 114.9 228.6 122.5 235.9 230.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Pelicans have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-3-0) than it has in road affairs (3-3-0).

The Pelicans record 113.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 122.5 the Jazz give up.

New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pelicans and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 10-6 2-2 7-9 Jazz 7-8 5-7 10-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pelicans Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.