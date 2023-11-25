Pelicans vs. Jazz November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (3-7). The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Zion Williamson is putting up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 61.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen puts up 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.
- John Collins posts 13 points, 1.7 assists and 11 rebounds per contest.
- Jordan Clarkson posts 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|121.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|44.6%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
