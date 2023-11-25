The Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) go on the road to match up against the Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Southern Illinois sports the 64th-ranked offense this season (25.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking seventh-best with just 17.3 points allowed per game. Nicholls State ranks 51st with 369.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 363.2 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Nicholls State Southern Illinois 369.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (66th) 363.2 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (18th) 162.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 207.4 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (39th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 2,069 yards on 57.3% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 167 carries for 792 yards, or 79.2 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Spears has run for 709 yards across 105 attempts, scoring six touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 456 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Neno Lemay has totaled 441 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Quincy Brown's 28 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 2,375 yards (215.9 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 70 times for 364 yards (33.1 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 55 times for 304 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's leads his squad with 689 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 572 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

D'Ante' Cox has a total of 370 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

