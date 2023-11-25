When the Southern Illinois Salukis square off against the Nicholls State Colonels at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Salukis will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-12.0) 48.7 Southern Illinois 30, Nicholls State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels won just one game against the spread last season.

Last season, four Colonels games hit the over.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have covered the spread three times in seven games.

The Salukis have yet to hit the over this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colonels vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 25.5 17.3 27.4 16.6 23.8 17.8 Nicholls State 26.7 24.6 32.5 26.0 22.8 23.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.