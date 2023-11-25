The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 155.5.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -2.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans played 12 games last season that ended with more than 155.5 points.

The average over/under for Privateers matchups last year was 152.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Privateers beat the spread 14 times in 32 games last year.

Last season, New Orleans was the underdog 18 times and won four, or 22.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Privateers won four of their 16 games, or 25%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Privateers, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 11 37.9% 72.1 145.2 73.9 153.2 142.7 New Orleans 12 42.9% 73.1 145.2 79.3 153.2 149.9

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks allowed.

New Orleans went 10-3 against the spread and 8-6 overall when it scored more than 73.9 points last season.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 16-13-0 2-2 21-8-0 New Orleans 14-14-0 9-9 19-9-0

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota New Orleans 8-8 Home Record 6-9 4-11 Away Record 4-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

