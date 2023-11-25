Saturday's game between the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) and the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 83-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Dakota squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 83, New Orleans 73

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-9.6)

North Dakota (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

New Orleans Performance Insights

New Orleans was ranked 141st in college basketball offensively last season with 73.1 points per game, while defensively it was sixth-worst (79.3 points allowed per game).

With 29.3 boards per game, the Privateers were 303rd in the nation. They ceded 31 rebounds per contest, which ranked 170th in college basketball.

Last season New Orleans ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.6 per game.

While the Privateers were in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 16.6 (-4-worst), they ranked 28th in college basketball with 14.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Privateers ranked 20th-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They ranked 310th in college basketball by draining 6.1 three-pointers per contest.

New Orleans allowed 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

New Orleans took 70.9% two-pointers and 29.1% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 76.5% were two-pointers and 23.5% were threes.

