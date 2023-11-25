The LSU Tigers (6-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (58.6).

When it scores more than 58.6 points, LSU is 6-1.

Virginia is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 98 points.

The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers average are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).

When Virginia scores more than 62.1 points, it is 4-1.

LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Cavaliers are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Tigers make 52.2% of their shots from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

15.4 PTS, 4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)

19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32) Hailey Van Lith: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

13 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Schedule