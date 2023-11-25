The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field. The contest has a point total of 53.5.

Louisiana is putting up 399.3 yards per game on offense this season (56th in the FBS), and is surrendering 385.4 yards per game (82nd) on defense. UL Monroe ranks 106th in total yards per game (328.6), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 444.5 total yards conceded per contest.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -12.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

Louisiana Recent Performance

The Ragin' Cajuns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 355 total yards per game over that stretch (-68-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 394.3 total yards per contest (88th).

Over the last three games, the Ragin' Cajuns rank -21-worst in scoring offense (24 points per game) and -78-worst in scoring defense (34 points per game allowed).

Looking at Louisiana's last three games, it has posted 268.3 passing yards per game on offense (51st-ranked) and has given up 191.3 passing yards per game on defense (96th-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Ragin' Cajuns, who rank -100-worst in rushing offense (86.7 rushing yards per game) and -80-worst in rushing defense (203 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three contests.

Louisiana has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Louisiana has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Louisiana has hit the over in six of its 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

Louisiana has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-4).

Louisiana has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 492 yards (44.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 114 times for 674 yards (61.3 per game), scoring six times.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in 28 receptions for 427 yards (38.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 421 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Robert Williams has a total of 351 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Cameron Whitfield has seven sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 34 tackles.

K.C. Ossai is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 64 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Tyrone Lewis leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

