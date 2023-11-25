Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20

Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20 Louisiana has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

This season, the Warhawks have been at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana (-12.5)



Louisiana (-12.5) Louisiana is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-5-0 this season.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Louisiana and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 53.5 points eight times this season.

In the UL Monroe's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

Louisiana averages 30.5 points per game against UL Monroe's 17, amounting to six points under the matchup's total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 58.6 53.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 35.2 31.5 ATS Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 49.8 59.1 Implied Total AVG 35.8 30.8 40.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

