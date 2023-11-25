Saturday's game between the Maine Black Bears (3-2) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) squaring off at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 65-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maine, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Lady Techsters lost their most recent matchup 77-66 against Drake on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Techsters outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season (posting 65.1 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and giving up 61.2 per outing, 88th in college basketball) and had a +125 scoring differential.

In conference contests, Louisiana Tech tallied fewer points per game (62.4) than its season average (65.1).

The Lady Techsters scored 68.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.

Louisiana Tech ceded 60.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.2 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.