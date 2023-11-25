The Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers hit the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Louisiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Saluki Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 16

Venue: Caesars Superdome

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Wednesday, December 27

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-11.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Monday, January 1

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10)

