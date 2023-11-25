Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers take the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Louisiana.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: LSU (-8.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.