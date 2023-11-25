The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is the setting for the Grambling Tigers' (5-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (5-5) on November 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Grambling ranks 47th in total offense (373.3 yards per game) and 34th in total defense (316 yards allowed per game) this season. Southern ranks 87th in the FCS with 22.8 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by allowing just 20.1 points per game.

Grambling vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Grambling vs. Southern Key Statistics

Grambling Southern 373.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (116th) 316 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (5th) 156.8 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (108th) 216.5 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (87th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has compiled 2,129 yards (212.9 ypg) on 178-of-298 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 129 times for 803 yards (80.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 101 times for 524 yards (52.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' 546 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 38 receptions and two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has caught 35 passes for 383 yards (38.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has compiled 25 receptions for 324 yards, an average of 32.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has put up 1,643 passing yards, or 164.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.7% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Kendric Rhymes is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 501 yards, or 50.1 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Gary Quarles has racked up 381 yards (on 86 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's 327 receiving yards (32.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 receptions on 14 targets with three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has caught 16 passes and compiled 242 receiving yards (24.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbey Washington's 13 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg).

