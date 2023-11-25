Based on our computer projection model, the Grambling Tigers will take down the Southern Jaguars when the two teams come together at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Grambling vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-3.9) 46.5 Grambling 25, Southern 21

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Jaguars games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 29.4 28.7 36.3 26 25.7 37 Southern 22.8 20.1 23.7 20.8 19.3 19.3

