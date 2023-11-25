Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) clash in the 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, by 24.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Georgia & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
