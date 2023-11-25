Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Ingram posted 30 points and five assists in a 116-106 win against the Clippers.

Now let's dig into Ingram's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 Assists 5.5 4.8 PRA -- 34.5 PR -- 29.7 3PM 1.5 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Jazz

Ingram has taken 19.5 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 17.9% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.5 points per contest, the Jazz are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Jazz allow 41.5 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.1 assists per contest.

The Jazz are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 11 10 1 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.