With the college football season entering Week 13, the slate includes one game that features teams from the Southland. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!