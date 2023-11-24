Zion Williamson and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Williamson produced 25 points and six assists in a 117-112 win versus the Kings.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williamson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 22.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 32.9 PR -- 28.3



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Clippers

Williamson is responsible for taking 14.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

Williamson's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 102.0 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 109.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.8 per game, ninth in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 31 21 12 7 0 0 1

