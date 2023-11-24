The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Watch this game on Fubo

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.

The Musketeers score just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).

Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (35.8%).

This season, Bryant has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers give up.

Bryant is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier played better at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Bryant scored four more points per game at home (81.5) than away (77.5).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.5.

Bryant drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule