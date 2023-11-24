The Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama and others in this game.

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: +104)

Curry has averaged 29.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry's year-long assist average -- 3.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has knocked down 5.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -149) 9.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Chris Paul on Friday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Paul has collected 7.6 assists per game, 1.9 fewer than Friday's over/under (9.5).

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Kevon Looney Props

PTS REB AST 6.5 (Over: +106) 9.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 6.1 points Kevon Looney scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Looney's assist average -- 2.8 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 18.8 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.5 -- is equal to Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Friday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Keldon Johnson's 16.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Johnson has knocked down 2.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

