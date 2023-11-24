On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Tyler Seguin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

Seguin has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 15:44 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 17:32 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

