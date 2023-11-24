The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Yulman Stadium. UTSA is a 3.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 52.

Tulane owns the 65th-ranked offense this year (27.8 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 18th-best with just 18.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, UTSA ranks 36th in the FBS (429.1 total yards per game) and 59th on defense (370.8 total yards allowed per game).

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tulane vs UTSA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110 -185 +150

Tulane Recent Performance

While the Green Wave have ranked -69-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (353.7), they rank 24th-best on defense (300.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

From a defensive perspective, the Green Wave have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 13.3 points surrendered per game (21st-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 20.3 points per game (-53-worst).

With 219.7 passing yards per game on offense (-19-worst) and 225.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-19-worst) over the last three games, Tulane has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

From a run defense perspective, the Green Wave have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 74.7 rushing yards surrendered per game (19th-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 134 rushing yards per game (-25-worst).

The Green Wave have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Tulane has not hit the over.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

The Green Wave have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of Tulane's 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

Tulane has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

Tulane has played in nine games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won each of them.

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 2,043 passing yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (24.6 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 206 times for 1,080 yards (98.2 per game), scoring six times.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 599 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 57 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 36 passes while averaging 52.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Hodges has collected 7.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 21 tackles.

Jesus Machado, Tulane's leading tackler, has 73 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and four passes defended.

