The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) meet a fellow AAC foe when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane owns the 62nd-ranked offense this season (391.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with just 323.9 yards allowed per game. UTSA ranks 36th with 429.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 370.8 total yards allowed per game on defense.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Tulane vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tulane UTSA 391.6 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.1 (37th) 323.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (56th) 161.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (47th) 229.8 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (48th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,043 yards (185.7 ypg) on 155-of-225 passing with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 271 rushing yards on 78 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,080 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 599 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 57 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 36 passes for 577 yards (52.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 24 catches for 421 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has recored 2,308 passing yards, or 209.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 26.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Kevorian Barnes has run the ball 127 times for 606 yards, with six touchdowns.

Robert Henry has racked up 519 yards (on 102 carries) with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus paces his squad with 964 receiving yards on 75 catches with nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 29 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has racked up 489 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or UTSA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.