In the game between the Tulane Green Wave and UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Green Wave to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tulane vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-3.5) Toss Up (52) Tulane 29, UTSA 23

Week 13 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Green Wave a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 4-6-0 this year.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Tulane has an ATS record of 4-5.

Tulane has had two games (out of 10) hit the over this season.

Tulane games average 53.8 total points per game this season, 1.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Roadrunners.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread.

UTSA has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Four of the Roadrunners' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

The average over/under for UTSA games this season is 7.0 more points than the point total of 52 for this outing.

Green Wave vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.8 18.5 31.2 22.3 23.8 14.0 UTSA 33.1 24.3 35.7 22.0 30.0 27.0

