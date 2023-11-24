Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Amite High School at Jena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jena, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
