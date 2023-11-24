Friday's game at Raider Arena has the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) squaring off against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) at 2:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Western Michigan, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Niceville, Florida

Venue: Raider Arena

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 72, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-2.6)

Western Michigan (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

With 77.6 points per game on offense, SE Louisiana was 43rd in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 76.0 points per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

With 31.4 boards per game, the Lions were 201st in the nation. They allowed 32.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

Last year SE Louisiana ranked 95th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.2 per game.

Last year the Lions committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.9 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

The Lions drained 7.8 threes per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 36.9% three-point percentage (40th-ranked).

It was rough sledding for SE Louisiana in terms of threes allowed, as it gave up 9.2 threes per game (ninth-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 38.2% three-point percentage to its opponents (fifth-worst).

SE Louisiana attempted 39.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.4% of the shots it took (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.0 treys per contest, which were 34.6% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.