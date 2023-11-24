For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faksa stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.