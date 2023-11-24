How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Clippers vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Pelicans Prediction
|Clippers vs Pelicans Player Props
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, New Orleans is 7-3.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans score more points per game at home (116.4) than away (107.8), and also allow fewer points at home (113.8) than away (114).
- At home, New Orleans gives up 113.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.
- This year the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (27.9 per game) than on the road (20.8).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
