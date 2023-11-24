Pelicans vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-5.5
|-
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- Pelicans games have gone over the point total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
- New Orleans' ATS record is 9-6-0 this year.
- The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|0
|0%
|113.2
|226.7
|109.1
|223
|226.8
|Pelicans
|0
|0%
|113.5
|226.7
|113.9
|223
|226.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).
- The Pelicans' 113.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, New Orleans is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|9-6
|1-2
|7-8
|Clippers
|5-8
|4-4
|4-9
Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Clippers
|113.5
|113.2
|16
|17
|8-2
|4-3
|7-3
|4-3
|113.9
|109.1
|16
|8
|7-1
|5-5
|7-1
|6-4
