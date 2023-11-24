The New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSSC and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -5.5 -

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • Pelicans games have gone over the point total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • New Orleans' ATS record is 9-6-0 this year.
  • The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.
  • New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 0 0% 113.2 226.7 109.1 223 226.8
Pelicans 0 0% 113.5 226.7 113.9 223 226.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
  • New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).
  • The Pelicans' 113.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, New Orleans is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 9-6 1-2 7-8
Clippers 5-8 4-4 4-9

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pelicans Clippers
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
8-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
7-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
113.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.1
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
7-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5
7-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

