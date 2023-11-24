Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma sports the 30th-ranked defense this year (20.2 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 40.8 points per game. TCU's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 461.4 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 390.3 total yards per game, which ranks 88th.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oklahoma vs. TCU Key Statistics

Oklahoma TCU 492.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.4 (14th) 378.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (84th) 178.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (76th) 314.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.3 (9th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 24 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,260 yards (296.4 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 337 rushing yards on 86 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has racked up 480 yards on 83 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, Tawee Walker has carried the ball 90 times for 467 yards (42.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Drake Stoops' leads his squad with 755 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 66 catches (out of 84 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has caught 40 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has a total of 628 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring nine touchdowns.

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover leads TCU with 1,866 yards on 154-of-241 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 202 times for 1,059 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chandler Morris has run for 249 yards across 45 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Savion Williams leads his team with 525 receiving yards on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has totaled 502 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Jared Wiley's 40 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 490 yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.