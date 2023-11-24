The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) are heavily favored (-23.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -23.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 combined points twice this season.

Nicholls State's average game total this season has been 155.7, 18.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Nicholls State has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Nicholls State has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Colonels have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1600 odds on them winning this game.

Nicholls State has an implied victory probability of 5.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 40% 76.2 155 58.8 135.6 133.7 Nicholls State 2 50% 78.8 155 76.8 135.6 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels score an average of 78.8 points per game, 20 more points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.

Nicholls State has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0 Nicholls State 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Nicholls State 12-4 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.