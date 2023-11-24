Friday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) and the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at Humphrey Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Mississippi State to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, Nicholls State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-20.0)

Mississippi State (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Mississippi State's record against the spread this season is 5-0-0, and Nicholls State's is 3-1-0. The Bulldogs have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Colonels have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 78.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (293rd in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Nicholls State accumulates rank 185th in the nation, 2.2 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents record.

Nicholls State hits 10.3 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Nicholls State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12 per game (176th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (275th in college basketball).

