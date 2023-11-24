The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 35.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Nicholls State has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 259th.
  • The Colonels' 78.8 points per game are 20 more points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Nicholls State is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).
  • The Colonels gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 away.
  • Nicholls State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ South Alabama W 102-97 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 60-51 Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 86-56 Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.