How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 35.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Nicholls State has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 259th.
- The Colonels' 78.8 points per game are 20 more points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- Nicholls State is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).
- The Colonels gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 away.
- Nicholls State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 102-97
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 60-51
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 86-56
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.