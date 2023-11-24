Friday's contest between the Nicholls Colonels (3-2) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Nicholls, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

Their last time out, the Colonels lost 69-63 to Louisiana on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 73, Eastern Illinois 63

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Colonels have one loss to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Nicholls has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Colonels are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 134) on November 8

Nicholls Leaders

Betzalys Delgado: 8.4 PTS, 6 AST, 1.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

8.4 PTS, 6 AST, 1.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Lexi Alexander: 13.8 PTS, 7 REB, 47 FG%

13.8 PTS, 7 REB, 47 FG% Britiya Curtis: 12 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Kyla Hamilton: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Deonna Brister: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 72.4 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.