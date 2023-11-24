The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Boston College Eagles (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Miami (FL) ranks 32nd in total offense (432.9 yards per game) and 29th in total defense (326.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Boston College ranks 79th in the FBS with 25.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 90th with 28.1 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Boston College 432.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 326.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (62nd) 170.8 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (20th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (103rd) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,413 yards (219.4 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Mark Fletcher has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 468 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Henry Parrish Jr. has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 468 yards (42.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 876 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 95 times and has registered 68 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 762 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has a total of 529 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 44 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards (183.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 827 yards (75.2 ypg) on 175 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 683 yards across 146 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 565 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 345 yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dino Tomlin's 37 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 264 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.