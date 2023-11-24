The Memphis Tigers (8-3) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Temple Owls (3-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Memphis owns the 16th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (453.4 yards per game), but rank 21st-worst on defense (418.8 yards allowed per game). Temple ranks 107th in points per game (21.1), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 34.8 points ceded per contest.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Memphis vs. Temple Key Statistics

Memphis Temple 453.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (85th) 418.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (123rd) 147.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.7 (126th) 306.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (30th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (130th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (133rd)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 3,266 yards (296.9 ypg) on 275-of-413 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 242 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 950 yards (86.4 per game) with 13 scores. He has also caught 46 passes for 424 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 264 yards (24 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 925 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 91 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 49 passes for 783 yards (71.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has recored 2,746 passing yards, or 249.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has thrown 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Darvon Hubbard, has carried the ball 72 times for 317 yards (28.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 229 yards.

Joquez Smith has rushed for 316 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 506 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has four touchdowns.

Amad Anderson Jr. has put together a 478-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 52 targets.

Dante Wright has racked up 469 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

