In the upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Matt Duchene to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.