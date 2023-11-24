The LSU Tigers (5-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 97.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.

LSU is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Niagara has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 97.8 points.

The Purple Eagles score 13.3 more points per game (75.0) than the Tigers allow (61.7).

Niagara has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 61.7 points.

LSU is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.

This year the Purple Eagles are shooting 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers shoot 51.4% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Purple Eagles concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

LSU Schedule