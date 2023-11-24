LSU vs. North Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-2) take the court against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the LSU vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-22.5)
|146.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|LSU (-22.5)
|146.5
|-8000
|+2200
LSU vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- LSU is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- Tigers games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
- North Florida has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ospreys and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this year.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), LSU is 48th in the country. It is way below that, 100th, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +10000, LSU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
