The LSU Tigers (3-2) face the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.

LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 225th.

The 78.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.4 more points than the Ospreys allow (70.8).

LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively LSU fared better in home games last season, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.2.

In home games, LSU sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (32.5%).

