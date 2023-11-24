The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters scored an average of 65.1 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 66 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Louisiana Tech went 19-11 last season when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Lady Techsters gave up (61.2).
  • When Drake put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 19-6.
  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 47% of shots the Lady Techsters' opponents knocked down.
  • The Lady Techsters' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (41%).

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 LSU-Alexandria W 93-37 Thomas Assembly Center
11/9/2023 Louisiana College W 88-52 Thomas Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Texas L 96-44 Moody Center
11/24/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Maine - Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond - Knapp Center

