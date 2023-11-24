Jose Alvarado will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his most recent time on the court, a 117-112 win over the Kings, Alvarado put up 10 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Alvarado, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jose Alvarado Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Over 2.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-200)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per contest last year (10th in the league).

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jose Alvarado vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 19 0 1 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.