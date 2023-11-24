The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • Grambling is 2-3 when it shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at seventh.
  • The Tigers score an average of 71 points per game, just one more point than the 70 the Trojans give up.
  • When it scores more than 70 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.
  • The Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 away.
  • Grambling made more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Delaware State L 71-63 Forbes Arena
11/19/2023 @ Iowa State L 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/22/2023 Sam Houston L 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.