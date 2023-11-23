The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) take the court against the California Golden Bears (2-3) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave shot 46.0% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
  • In games Tulane shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 17-0 overall.
  • The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears finished 351st.
  • Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave put up were 9.8 more points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
  • When Tulane put up more than 70.1 points last season, it went 19-4.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (81.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.3.
  • At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley L 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

