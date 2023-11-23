The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) take the court against the California Golden Bears (2-3) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave shot 46.0% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

In games Tulane shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 17-0 overall.

The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears finished 351st.

Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave put up were 9.8 more points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).

When Tulane put up more than 70.1 points last season, it went 19-4.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (81.8).

In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.3.

At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

