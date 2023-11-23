Thursday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 84-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Hoosiers enter this game after a 77-44 win against Lipscomb on Sunday. The Volunteers took care of business in their last matchup 100-73 against Troy on Sunday. In the Hoosiers' win, Sara Scalia led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding six rebounds and five assists). Karoline Striplin recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and zero assists for the Volunteers.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee 76

Top 25 Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers' +603 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Indiana put up fewer points per contest (78.5) than its season average (80.9).

The Hoosiers scored 81.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 more points than they averaged away from home (78.5).

Defensively Indiana was better at home last year, allowing 56.6 points per game, compared to 65.8 away from home.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Tennessee averaged 76.5 points per game in SEC play, and 77.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers scored three more points per game at home (79.4) than away (76.4).

At home, Tennessee conceded 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 71.4.

