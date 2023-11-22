Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sarah T. Reed High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Hammond, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
