How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will battle when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at American Airlines Center.
The Stars game against the Golden Knights can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 47 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 39 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|17
|8
|9
|17
|16
|6
|51.4%
|Roope Hintz
|16
|7
|9
|16
|5
|1
|50%
|Jason Robertson
|17
|5
|10
|15
|16
|13
|-
|Matt Duchene
|16
|6
|9
|15
|5
|11
|57.1%
|Tyler Seguin
|17
|6
|8
|14
|7
|4
|55.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals given up (only 2.5 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|19
|9
|11
|20
|7
|12
|59.3%
|Jack Eichel
|19
|7
|12
|19
|12
|19
|46.8%
|Shea Theodore
|19
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Mark Stone
|19
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|9
|4
|13
|11
|13
|33.3%
