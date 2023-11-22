The Grambling Tigers (2-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Prather Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Grambling Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 70.8 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 81.0 the Demons give up.

The Demons put up 30.4 fewer points per game (47.0) than the Tigers allow (77.4).

This year the Demons are shooting 26.5% from the field, 16.2% lower than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers' 34.6 shooting percentage is 9.2 lower than the Demons have given up.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Schedule